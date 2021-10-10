Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, has called on the UK government to "nurse" businesses through the energy crisis.

He described the situation facing the UK as a "perfect storm".

Wholesale gas prices have risen 250% since January and there are warnings some industrial sectors may have to shut down operations.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the government's handling of the crisis.

In an interview with BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Blackford warned that energy prices could go up further.

He said: "Government has to recognise we have a responsibility to nurse businesses through this to provide short term support".