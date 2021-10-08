Glasgow students film footage of 'unfinished halls'
Students have been sharing footage of an accommodation block in Glasgow which they have criticised over unfinished facilities.
Bridle Works Glasgow is billed on its website as having a "range of top-class amenities" including a gym and rooftop terrace.
But students complained to provider Novel Student about ongoing building work and poor or incomplete accommodation.
Novel Student said construction was affected by the Covid-19 shutdown and that it was “disappointed” to hear about students’ experiences.