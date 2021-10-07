The medical director of acute services at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary believes the the backlog of hospital cases will not be cleared up any time soon.

Dr Caroline Whitworth told the BBC: "We have thousands of patients waiting for surgery, but at the moment we are having to prioritise those patients who have really serious illness, cancers for example.

"But it means that other patients, perhaps waiting for hip and knee replacements, will be waiting for a very long time. And the difficulty at the moment is we cannot tell them how long they will be waiting for."