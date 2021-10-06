North Ronaldsay is an island known for its seaweed-eating sheep and for being hard to reach.

Now a large twin-engine drone is being used to help deliver mail to the remote island community.

Up to 100kg (220lbs) of post can be carried between Kirkwall and North Ronaldsay. Travelling at more than 90mph, the trip takes under 20 minutes.

The two-week trial is being carried out by Royal Mail to help connect communities and reduce carbon emissions.

Read more: Drones used to deliver post to remote island