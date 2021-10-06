The culture in an armed policing unit within Police Scotland was "horrific" and an "absolute boys' club", an employment tribunal has found.

It accepted evidence of a "sexist culture" in the armed response vehicles unit (ARV) in the east of Scotland.

Former firearms officer Rhona Malone raised the tribunal against the force alleging sex discrimination and victimisation.

Her victimisation claims succeeded but the discrimination claim was dismissed.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Ms Malone said: "Relief came over me that I'd finally got justice, that I'd finally obtained the acknowledgement I'd been looking for".

Police Scotland has apologised to Ms Malone and pledged to address the issues highlighted in the judgement as a matter of urgency.