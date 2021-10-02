Queen speaks of her 'deep affection' for Scotland

The Queen has spoken of her "deep and abiding affection" for Scotland as she officially opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.

Her Majesty was joined at the ceremony by Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

Afterwards she met people nominated as "local heroes" for their work in the community during the Covid pandemic.

Celebrating people who have made an "extraordinary contribution" during the pandemic, The Queen noted the "countless examples of resilience and goodwill" that have made a difference to others.