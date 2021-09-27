A 17-year-old former cancer patient has told an inquiry into the construction and maintenance of Glasgow's super hospital campus that she felt unsafe while staying there.

Stevie-Jo Kirkpatrick had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and was being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and later at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Speaking at the special inquiry, the teenager explained that because of persistent infections in wards at the Glasgow medical site she felt safer being treated elsewhere.