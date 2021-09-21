The first care home resident in Scotland to receive a Covid-19 vaccine has been given a booster dose.

Former carer Annie Innes was given the booster and a flu jag at Abercorn House in Hamilton.

The 91-year-old was first vaccinated against coronavirus in December 2020.

Care home residents across Scotland are now being offered the Covid-19 booster and flu vaccine following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.