'I was told to face a future in day centres'

A young woman has said she was told to expect a future in day centres because there would be no support to get her through her higher education.

Claire D'All, 26, from Dundee, has congenital muscular dystrophy and has been a wheelchair-user since she was three years old.

When she was leaving high school she was advised against going to university because the support systems were not in place to help her get there.

Claire told BBC Scotland's Disclosure programme: "They kept saying to me, 'Oh you'll have to go to day centres during the day because there's no-one to help you with what you need'."

Claire did go to Dundee University and graduated with a degree in Applied Computing. She now works as a blogger, YouTuber and for the accessibility website Euan's Guide.

Disclosure: On a Cliff Edge is on BBC 1 Scotland on Monday 20 September at 2030.