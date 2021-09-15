'There are so many calls and not enough ambulances'

Scotland's health service is under intense pressure with hospitals across the country operating at, or near, full capacity.

Staff shortages due to high rates of Covid infection or isolation are pushing many of those left on duty to their limits.

Call handlers are dealing with about 10,000 more 999 calls a month than last summer. The impact is being felt by patients as they wait for hours for medical help.

BBC Scotland spent a night with paramedics in Lothian to witness the level of demand they are facing.