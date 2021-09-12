SPFL chief voices 'huge concern' over vaccine passport checks
The head of Scotland's professional football league says it will be "very difficult" to check that all fans attending games have a vaccine passport.
The SPFL's Neil Doncaster said the only way to make the scheme work would be to carry out spot checks to avoid lengthy queues and possible disorder.
His comments come as plans for vaccine passports in England were ditched.
The Scottish government's scheme is due to come into effect from 1 October.