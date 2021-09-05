Scottish Labour is refusing to support the Scottish government's plans to introduce vaccine passports.

A debate on the proposals is due to take place at Holyrood on Thursday, but opposition is building to the controversial scheme.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the use of vaccine passports "might actually entrench vaccine hesitancy rather than encourage uptake".

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admitted that one of the main reasons for giving the vaccine passport scheme the green light was to incentivise younger people to get vaccinated.

"We know the uptake is lower amongst the younger age cohorts and therefore anything that helps to incentivise that is helpful," he said.

