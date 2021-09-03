Scotland's national clinical director says coronavirus vaccinations could still be rolled out to all 12 to 15-year-olds.

It comes after the UK's vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children in that age group on health grounds alone.

Jason Leitch said chief medical officers and health ministers across the four nations will now look at the situation and could still decide to approve vaccinations based on wider considerations, including education and broader immunity in the population.