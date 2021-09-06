Great-gran raises £100,000 for charity over 24 years

When Eleanor Moffat discovered her sister Joan had been diagnosed with breast cancer, she wanted to do something - anything - to help. She turned to fundraising.

In 1997, Eleanor organised a coffee morning at the Eildon Centre in Coldstream and raised £1,000, leaving her delighted but determined to do more.

Now, 24 years later, Eleanor has reached her target of raising £100,000 for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

The 83-year-old great-grandmother would have reached her fundraising landmark over a year ago, but as she closed in on her target the UK went into lockdown.

