A Conservative MSP has apologised after suggesting that Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was anti-English.

North East Scotland MSP Tess White heckled the first minister while she was answering a question at Holyrood about anti-Irish prejudice.

Amid an angry response from SNP MSPs, Ms Sturgeon complained to the presiding officer that she was "deeply offended" by the remark by Ms White.

Ms White later apologised and said her comments were "over the line".