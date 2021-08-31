The power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens is a "leap of faith" for both parties, Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs.

The first minister was speaking as Holyrood approved the appointment of Green politicians to ministerial office for the first time anywhere in the UK.

She said the pact could represent "a new and better way of doing politics".

Holyrood's other parties hit out at the deal, saying it was more about pursuing independence than the environment.

However, the SNP-Green majority in parliament was able to vote through the appointment of Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater as junior ministers in the Scottish government.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Greens will no longer have a leaders question at First Minister's Questions or an automatic speaking slot at the start and end of Holyrood debates.

