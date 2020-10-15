Campaigner Greta Thunberg has spoken to BBC Scotland ahead of the COP26 climate change summit, which is due to be held in Glasgow in November.

In a wide ranging interview, Ms Thunberg said she is "not 100% sure" that she will attend the talks and that her decision will be based on whether the event is "safe and democratic".

She added that if she does decide to come to Glasgow, her plan would be to travel by train from Stockholm.

Ms Thunberg still believes the conference will not lead to anything "if we don't treat this crisis like a crisis."

She explained: "It should be all about climate justice and we can't achieve climate justice if everyone is not contributing on the same terms".

