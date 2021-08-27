The first minister has said that coronavirus cases are surging in Scotland as another record daily tally has been recorded.

A total of 6,835 new cases were reported on Friday - more than 1,800 above the previous highest figure.

In her latest Covid briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said a circuit breaker lockdown was not currently being considered, but that the harm indicators of serious illness and hospitalisation were being closely monitored.

Hospital cases have risen to 479, while four further deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.