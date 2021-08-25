New footage shows the extent of damage at to an iconic Edinburgh cafe resulting from a nearby fire.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday by a cleaner at the Elephant House cafe, where JK Rowling wrote sections of her Harry Potter books.

The cafe's owner David Taylor said: "We thought yesterday that we would just have to deal with smoke and water damage but having been allowed a quick look inside today I can see that is not the case and in fact there is a lot of fire damage too."

He added: "To say I'm devastated is an understatement".

It's understood the fire started at a nearby Patisserie Valerie shop. Police have said roads around the area will be shut for the "foreseeable".