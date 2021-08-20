SNP and Greens seal power-sharing deal

The SNP and the Scottish Greens have set out their power-sharing deal for Holyrood.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater detailed policy priorities including housing, transport, equality, Covid recovery, the green economy and independence.

There is a commitment to hold a referendum on Scottish independence within the next five years, and preferably by the end of 2024.

The Greens will also get two ministerial posts as part of the agreement, which takes the the party into government for the first time anywhere in the UK.