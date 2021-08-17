The mother of a Scottish soldier killed serving in Afghanistan has spoken about the trauma of witnessing the Taliban's resurgence in the country.

Janette Binnie said she was now reliving the pain of losing her son Sean, who was killed while on patrol with the Black Watch in May 2009.

Ms Binnie said the pull-out of foreign forces from Afghanistan felt "dismissive" to those who sacrificed their lives in combat.

Read more: Soldier son's Afghanistan sacrifice was 'all for nothing'