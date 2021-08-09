Heavy showers and thunderstorms are causing severe flooding and travel disruption across Scotland.

A Met Office yellow weather warning covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, South West Scotland, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde runs to 23:00.

Footage on social media captured the impact of the extreme weather across the country.

In Edinburgh, footage shared on social media captured flooding at Cameron Toll, East Craigs and on Meadow Place Road, Corstorphine.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency currently has nine flood alerts in place.