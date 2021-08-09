Scotland has left its final level of coronavirus restrictions.

Level zero ended at midnight with almost all of the remaining anti-Covid measures now removed.

The legal requirement for physical distancing has stopped in most places and hospitality venues are now allowed to open at full capacity. Large outdoor gatherings can now go ahead.

But the health secretary urged caution, warning the public "the virus is still with us".

First minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at her last update that Monday 9 August would see almost all restrictions lifted.