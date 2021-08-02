Humza Yousaf reports nursery over discrimination fears

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has reported a nursery to care watchdogs over his concerns it discriminated against his daughter.

Mr Yousaf said Little Scholars in Broughty Ferry claimed it had no availability when his wife Nadia applied for a space for two-year-old Amal.

But he said applications submitted by friends and family for "white Scottish-sounding names" were accepted.

The nursery has strenuously denied any allegations of discrimination.

It said that its owners were of Asian heritage and it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently".

It said it would "absolutely welcome" a Care Inspectorate investigation, and that it had "nothing to hide."