COP26 'should be hybrid event' says former climate chief

The main architect of the Paris climate agreement has said COP26 needs to be a hybrid event with some negotiations happening virtually.

Christiana Figueres told BBC Scotland that some form of in-person conference will still be needed if the talks are to be a success.

But she said it was unlikely 25,000 would attend as originally planned.

Organisers need to find the "sweet spot" that will allow for safe and efficient negotiations, she added.

Scotland