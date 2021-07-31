Dawson's delight as she wins Olympic swimming gold

Kathleen Dawson has said she was left "speechless" after becoming the first Scottish woman in nearly 70 years to win an Olympic medal in the pool.

The Kirkcaldy-born star was part of the Great Britain team which won the 4x100m mixed medley relay in a world-record time.

The 23-year-old said the "gravity of it all" had still to hit her.

Scotland's last female Olympic swimming medal came in 1952 when Helen Gordon took bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

Great Britain claimed its fourth swimming gold at the Tokyo Olympics when Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin won in three minutes 37.58 seconds.