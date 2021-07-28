World's most powerful tidal turbine gets to work

A tidal-powered turbine, which its makers say is the most powerful in the world, has connected to the grid in Orkney.

Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal turbine is anchored in the Fall of Warness, where a subsea cable connects the two-megawatt offshore unit to the local onshore electricity network.

It comes as industry leaders call for government support to help the tidal industry develop commercially.

Renewable energy could play a crucial role in the country's attempt to reach net zero.

The 74m long turbine is expected to operate in the waters off Orkney for the next 15 years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.