Could embracing repair culture be a solution to reducing our impact on the climate?

Earlier this year, grassroots social enterprise Remade Network opened a repair shop in Glasgow, aiming to tackle the growing mountain of broken and unwanted household items in society.

The project is the brainchild, of Sophie Unwin, who says to protect the environment "radical change" is needed in the way we use and consume everyday items.

Produced by Magnus Bennett

Filmed & edited by Morgan Spence

Pictures courtesy of Remade Network