Greenpeace is calling for more funds to support the transition for oil and gas workers into the green economy.

The environmental group launched its new campaign off the north east coast of Scotland on board its flagship Rainbow Warrior.

They were joined by younger School Strike campaigners also calling for a "just transition" to green skilled jobs.

The Scottish government said its aim was to capitalise on the skills of oil and gas workers to meet the goal of becoming a "net zero nation".