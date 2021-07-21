Emergency care consultant Dr John-Paul Loughrey has been speaking about the pressures being felt this summer in Scotland's causality units.

He explained: "We're open 24-7 and people know what they're getting when it comes to an emergency department.

"There've been such big changes in so many other services that some people struggle to understand and to navigate their way through the healthcare systems.

"People will turn to us in times when they're frightened or unsure what to do - and that's completely understandable."