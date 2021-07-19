A ferry was diverted to help a rescue operation after a catamaran capsized off the Aberdeenshire coast.

The catamaran, with two people on board, got into difficulties off Cruden Bay on Saturday.

The NorthLink ferry MV Hrossey launched a fast rescue craft which helped one person from the water.

A small local fishing boat which also responded helped the other person. They were taken ashore by Peterhead lifeboat.

The RNLI said the sailors were well-equipped and were none the worse for their ordeal.