Firefighters tackle major fire at Troon railway station
Firefighters are tackling a major fire at a railway station in South Ayrshire.
Services have been suspended at Troon station with images on social media showing a huge plume of smoke rising from the building.
The fire service said it was called out about 12:40, and sent five fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene on Barassie Street.
Crews were met with a well-developed fire in the station ticket office which had spread to the roof space.
A nearby hairdressers and café have also been damaged.
Firefighters said the blaze has now been brought under control, but emergency services remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.