Firefighters are tackling a major fire at a railway station in South Ayrshire.

Services have been suspended at Troon station with images on social media showing a huge plume of smoke rising from the building.

The fire service said it was called out about 12:40, and sent five fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene on Barassie Street.

Crews were met with a well-developed fire in the station ticket office which had spread to the roof space.

A nearby hairdressers and café have also been damaged.

Firefighters said the blaze has now been brought under control, but emergency services remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.