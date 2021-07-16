Filming is in full swing in Glasgow city centre for the new Indiana Jones movie.

Star-spangled banners, bunting and vintage shop fronts bedecked the streets of Glasgow for a parade scene which appears to capture 1960s New York as Apollo astronauts return home.

Harrison Ford is to reprise his role as the iconic adventurer in the Disney movie franchise alongside Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen.

Holbrook could be seen filming scenes on the back of a camera truck.

The latest film - which has yet to be named - is expected to be released in July 2022.