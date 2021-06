The Queen has visited the Irn-Bru factory during her first official trip to Scotland following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince William, known as the Earl of Srathearn in Scotland, joined the Queen on the visit to Cumbernauld and stopped to sample Scotland's "other national drink".

The event is part of Holyrood Week when the Queen and members of the Royal Family embark on events celebrating Scottish culture and community.