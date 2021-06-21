Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has defended the ban on non-essential travel with Manchester and Salford after an angry reaction from the area’s mayor.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham accused the Scottish government of "hypocrisy" over the move, but the first minister said the decision was a public health measure based on coronavirus levels in the area.

Ms Sturgeon said that if Mr Burnham "wants a grown-up conversation, he only has to pick up the phone”.