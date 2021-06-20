MSP Liam McArthur outlines assisted dying bill
A new bill to legalise assisted dying will be lodged at the Scottish Parliament, the BBC has learned.
The proposals - brought forward by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur - aim to introduce the right to an assisted death for terminally ill, mentally competent adults.
Previous attempts to change legislation in Scotland have failed.
A cross-party steering group of MSPs have outlined their support of the bill in an open letter.
The bill will be lodged at Holyrood on Monday and it is understood a consultation on its contents is expected to take place in the autumn.