MSP Liam McArthur outlines assisted dying bill

A new bill to legalise assisted dying will be lodged at the Scottish Parliament, the BBC has learned.

The proposals - brought forward by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur - aim to introduce the right to an assisted death for terminally ill, mentally competent adults.

Previous attempts to change legislation in Scotland have failed.

A cross-party steering group of MSPs have outlined their support of the bill in an open letter.

The bill will be lodged at Holyrood on Monday and it is understood a consultation on its contents is expected to take place in the autumn.