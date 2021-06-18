Thousands of Scotland fans have gathered in London ahead of the team's Euro 2020 clash with England.

Large groups of supporters wearing kilts, Scotland shirts and flags have been chanting, singing and playing bagpipes at Leicester Square, King's Cross and Hyde Park.

Many fans travelled despite warnings they should not go to London unless they have a match ticket, or a safe place to watch it.

Scotland were only allocated about 2,600 tickets due to Covid rules, and no fan zone has been set up.