Euro 2020: Scotland fans arrive in London for game against England
Thousands of Scotland fans are heading south ahead of the team's game against England on Friday night.
Train operators said many services were sold out to fans travelling to London for the Euro 2020 match at Wembley.
With tickets limited due to Covid restrictions, fans have been urged not to travel unless they have organised a place to watch the game.
However, some supporters groups have criticised the tournament organisers for not setting up a fan zone.