Parents have thanked the paramedics who saved their son's life when he was born 14 weeks early.

Baby Finlay was delivered at home with the help of his gran and ambulance staff who were on the phone.

Paramedics, who arrived moments after the birth, gave CPR to Finlay as they rushed him to hospital.

Proud parents Gemma and Niall say they want to thank the people who acted so quickly when every second mattered.