A recreated Iron Age house on the shores of Loch Tay has been destroyed in a fire.

The Scottish Crannog Centre, which is also a museum of life in ancient Scotland, was hit by the devastating blaze on Friday evening.

Mike Benson, the director of the Crannog Centre, told the BBC that CCTV footage showed the fire took hold and destroyed the house in just six minutes.

He told BBC Scotland: "It's such a much loved icon, you can't think of Loch Tay without thinking of the Crannog Centre. It's been here for 25 years and has been so incredibly loved".

"The main thing is nobody has been hurt, the crannog has gone but it is not the end of the story."

Mr Benson said he had been "inundated with support" since the incident and said he was grateful the museum collection is intact.