Skygazers across Scotland have caught sight of the partial solar eclipse, despite some cloudy conditions.

The most spectacular 'ring of fire' views were to be had in the Arctic, but a good portion of the globe has been treated to a partial eclipse, where the Moon appears to take a big bite out of the Sun.

In Scotland: the north, Western Isles and Northern Isles were the best places to see the effect, with about 40% of the Sun eclipsed.