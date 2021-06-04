A 63-year-old Covid patient, from Chapelhall in North Lanarkshire, has left hospital after spending 167 days in intensive care.

Neil McLaughlin was taken to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride lst November after experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.

His condition rapidly deteriorated and he was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he had to be intubated for 167 days.

It is thought to be the longest time that any Covid patient has spent in critical care in Scotland.

Staff clapped as he left the hospital with his partner on Friday.