John Swinney: 'I don't understand' why the SNP national treasurer quit
John Swinney has said he does not understand why the SNP's national treasurer quit.
MP Douglas Chapman resigned from the role, claiming a lack of support or information despite a "resounding mandate" to introduce more transparency into the party's finances.
The deputy first minister also denied claims that police were investigating the whereabouts of £600,000 of party funds raised by party activists.
Speaking on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Swinney said he had no knowledge of any investigation.