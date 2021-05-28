Wildfire tackled near Glenfinnan Viaduct

A large wildfire near the Glenfinnan Viaduct has been extinguished by firefighters and a helicopter, which waterbombed the flames.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised at 15:41 on Thursday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire affected about 250 acres of trees and grass. No-one was injured.

The viaduct is famous for its appearances in the Harry Potter films, and a steam train that crosses it as part of its journey through the Highlands.