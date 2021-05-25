CCTV from a murder trial shows how the killer was captured on camera cleaning inside the victim's car.

Ross Willox, 42, killed Emma Faulds, 39, after a party at his house in Monkton, South Ayrshire, in April 2019.

He went to elaborate lengths to cover his tracks but Ms Faulds' body was found six weeks later in Glentrool Forest, Dumfries and Galloway.

Private CCTV showed a man wiping down the interior of Emma's car, including the steering wheel and the dashboard. Willox's DNA was later found on a seat lever.

Shop CCTV footage was also found showing Willox going into various shops in Ayr and buying bleach, rubber gloves and tins of outdoor disinfectant.