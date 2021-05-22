Prince William has said that Scotland reminds him of some of his saddest but also his happiest memories.

The Earl of Strathearn, as he is known in Scotland, was at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire when he learned that his mother, the Princess of Wales, had died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

In an address to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Prince William said he found "comfort and solace" in the Scottish countryside following her death.

He also spoke of happier times, such as studying at the University of St Andrews, pilot training in Inverness and family BBQs with the Duke of Edinburgh.

