Glasgow could spend longer in level three, warns Leitch

National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch has warned Glasgow could face a longer wait before Covid restrictions are relaxed.

The move to level two has been delayed for seven days in the city and Moray after high infection rates.

Prof Leitch said the situation in Glasgow was "fragile" and urged everyone to use free testing kits twice weekly even if they have no Covid symptoms.

And he said the decision to delay Glasgow's move to level two was a hard one to take.