The SNP has held one of its Westminster seats in a by-election after seeing off a challenge from Labour.

Anum Qaisar-Javed won the Airdrie and Shotts seat for the SNP.

Her victory brings the total number of SNP MPs in the Commons back to 45.

The by-election was held after sitting MP Neil Gray resigned in order to stand in last week's Scottish Parliament election.

The 28-year-old modern studies teacher becomes Scotland's second-ever female Muslim MP.