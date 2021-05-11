Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed people will be able to meet up in each other's homes and to hug from Monday.

The first minister made the announcement as she was setting out an easing of Covid restrictions across the country.

Six people from three households will be allowed to mix indoors and there will no longer be a requirement to physically distance in homes or in gardens.

But the first minister urged people to still be cautious about close contact and the number of close contacts they have.