Is it time for live events to return to Scotland?

Live music events in Scotland have been on hold since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As promoters wait for restrictions to ease, many have been curating events in the form of internet livestreams.

Brian Reynolds, director of Glasgow-based 432 Presents, says he does not get the same satisfaction from a streamed performance as he would from a live event.

He believes a more detailed route map out of Scotland's coronavirus restrictions would allow promoters to properly plan for the return of live music events.